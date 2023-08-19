Dibrugarh: Assam’s Dibrugarh Vendors Association leader Madan Shah was arrested on Saturday after a mob of around 200 street vendors attacked the car of Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan.

The incident took place after the MLA left a meeting of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB).

The mob, led by Shah, tried to stop the MLA from leaving and started banging on his car. The police were immediately informed and they arrived at the scene and escorted the MLA to safety.

Shah was arrested and booked under sections 143, 147, 341, 352, 353, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has been accused of inciting the mob to attack the MLA’s car and the ward commissioner.

The mob also attacked the ward commissioner of ward no. 5, Dibyajyoti Hazarika, and physically assaulted him. Hazarika was injured in the attack and his t-shirt was torn. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Dibrugarh Municipal Board has been carrying out a drive against street vendors who are illegally encroaching on the footpaths and streets of Dibrugarh town.

The civic body has even provided specific vending zones to the street vendors, but a section of the vendors refuses to move to the specified vending zones.

Shah is a member of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board and he has been leading the opposition to the DMB’s drive against street vendors. He has accused the DMB of being biased against street vendors and of not providing them with adequate vending zones.

The DMB has denied these allegations and has said that it is only trying to ensure that the footpaths and streets are clear for pedestrians.