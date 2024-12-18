Guwahati: A controversy has erupted in Sonitpur, Assam over the mysterious death of an elephant named “Joymala”, who was in the custody of the Sonitpur West Forest Division.

The elephant’s owner, Govinda Bahadur Chetri, has reportedly accused forest officials of foul play and murder, alleging that they failed to provide adequate food and medical treatment to the ailing elephant.

According to reports, Joymala, a young female elephant, was taken into custody by the forest department in 2019 after she was found causing damage to crops in the Nameri forest area.

Instead of being rehabilitated, the elephant was used by the department to curb disturbances caused by wild elephants in the district.

Recently, Joymala was reported to have been suffering from a liver condition and the forest department reported her death on December 17, attributing it to illness.

However, Chetri disputed this claim, alleging that the forest officials were responsible for the elephant’s death.

The Chetri family called for the government to take legal action against the forest officials involved.

They have requested that the Forest Minister and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervene and ensure that justice is served.