GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has slammed the Congress party for deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Ram Temple consecration ceremony will be held on January 22.

The Assam chief minister said that the Congress party “missed the opportunity for atonement” by deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Congress had missed a significant opportunity to atone for its sins,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“VHP gave Congress a golden opportunity to reduce its sins by extending their leadership an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava,” the Assam CM said.

He added: “Although, in my humble view, they did not deserve such an invitation in the first place for their views against the Ram Mandir from the very beginning.”

Notably, the Congress part had labeled the inauguration of Ram Temple as an “RSS/BJP event”.

“Religion is a personal matter. But the RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain,” Congress statement said.