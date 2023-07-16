GUWAHATI: Top political leaders across the country have slammed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for blaming the people belonging to the ‘Miya’ Muslim community for the price rise of vegetables.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, while criticising the Assam CM, said holding a community responsible for the failure of the government was the latest manifestation of BJP’s divisive politics.

“A BJP chief minister holding a particular community responsible for rising prices of vegetables shows a narrow mentality at play and is highly condemnable,” SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said.

He added: “BJP looks for scapegoats to blame them for the failures of its governments. Divisive politics does not last long. A time will come when those dividing the people will be scattered.”

Earlier, National Conference (NC) leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also hit out at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks.

On July 13, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that soaring prices of vegetables in Guwahati – the state’s capital – was due to the fact that vendors mostly belong to the ‘Miya’ Muslim community.