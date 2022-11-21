NEW DELHI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has demanded a stringent law against “love jihad”.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this demand while campaigning for the municipal polls in Delhi.

“We need a law against love jihad and also for a common civil code,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While demanding a law against “love jihad” the Assam chief minister raised the issue of the gruesome Mehrauli killing.

“You saw a few days ago that a person Aaftab cut Shraddha into 35 pieces. Love Jihad about which we used to read in newspapers has now reached our cities and metros,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

While campaigning for the municipal polls in Delhi he labelled Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia as “anti-Hindu and corrupt leaders”.

Voting for 250 wards of the MCD will be held on December 4.

Results will be announced on December 7.