GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday (January 01), flagged off as many as 200 electric buses in Guwahati.

The busses will ply under the Assam state transport corporation (ASTC).

The electric buses have been introduced as part of efforts by the Assam government to curb carbon emission by diesel-run buses.

These buses will ply along 13 routes across Guwahati.

They have been acquired under the Guwahati Smart City Limited project, showcasing the Assam’s commitment to leveraging smart technology for urban development.

The introduction of the electric buses aligns with the broader vision of reducing pollution and promoting green energy in the automobile sector, said Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya.

Delhi leads the nation with the highest number of e-buses, having added 400 new electric buses to its fleet.