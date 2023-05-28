Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has arrested a District Transport Officer (DTO) on fraud charges.

A team of CID sleuths on Saturday arrested Charaideo DTO Rajib Chandra Bordoloi on charges of fraudulently issuing replacement licenses of vehicles.

He was placed under suspension for validating fake licenses in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh last year.

Based on the complaint filed by Assam Transport Department, a case (number 07/2023) was registered by the CID under Sections 120 B/420/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The CID team visited DTO Office Charaideo and collected documents and incriminating materials. Documentary evidence has been collected from the office of the Transport Commissioner, Assam, Guwahati as well,” said a statement.

“Based on the evidence collected, involvement in the fraudulent practice of issue of replacement licenses by Shri Rajib Ch Bordoloi, Enforcement Inspector and the then I/C District Transport officer Charaideo have been found well established,” it added.

Bordoloi was arrested and produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody for five days, the statement added.