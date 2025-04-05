Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) announced on Friday that the board will cancel the examination for the remaining subjects of the Higher Secondary First Year Examinations, 2025, due to the upcoming Panchayat elections.

It stated that, in view of the Panchayat Election process continuing until May 20, 2025, and the engagement of teachers in election duties, the Board has decided to cancel the remaining HS First Year Examinations, 2025. The board will allow the students who appeared for the March 2025 exams to take the HS Final Examination in 2026 as per the Board’s decision.”

“Consequent upon declaration of the dates of Panchayat Election, it is obvious that the authority will engage the Teachers community of the state in preparatory works of the Election, training of polling/counting staff, conduct of Election and counting of votes, etc. As per the schedule announced by the State Election Commission, the Election process may continue up to 20th May 2025,” the board said in a statement.

“In this scenario, it will be very difficult for the institutions to hold the Examinations before the completion of the Election process, and conducting the remaining examinations after the election process will be too late. Hence, the Board decided to cancel the examination of the remaining subjects of HS First Year Examinations, 2025,” the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam State Election Commission announced the schedule for the Panchayat elections in the state.

