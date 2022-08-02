Guwahati: Assam cabinet’s latest decision to introduce English as the medium of instruction for Science and Mathematics from class 3 in government schools has evoked sharp reactions.

Several organizations in Assam have demanded the state government to immediately scrap the decision.

The leadership of Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has decided to submit a joint memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking withdrawal of the decisions.

“We are strongly opposed to the decisions taken by the government. We demand that they re-think these and withdraw them immediately,” AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said.

“We will be submitting a joint memorandum with our demand for revoking these decisions, which we feel will ring the death knell for mother tongue-language schools and ultimately for Assamese, Bodo and other languages of the state,” he added.

The state Cabinet on July 28 decided that from the academic year 2023, Mathematics and Science will be taught in English from class three in all government schools.

It also approved the introduction of a dual medium of instruction from class 6 to 12 in Assamese and vernacular medium schools under the state government.

It was also decided that Geography and History will replace Social Studies as compulsory subjects in the school curriculum.

Opposing teaching of Mathematics and Science in English, Bhattacharyya said that it was universally accepted that the mother tongue is the best language to learn these subjects, especially at the primary level.

Even the National Education Policy 2020 has stated it, he added.

“The government’s justification that they want to hone the students grasp of the English language through this decision is not acceptable. If they want to improve English, thrust should be on teaching that language properly,” Bhattacharyya said.

ABSU president Dwipen Bodo pointed out that if Mathematics and Science are taught in English, it will lead to students of vernacular medium schools appearing for three subjects in English language and only another three in their original medium of instruction.

ASS president Kuladhar Saikia said the emphasis should be on developing the infrastructure of the government schools.

BSS chief Toren Bodo pointed out that the decision to stop provincialisation of educational institutions was against the Bodo Accord signed in January 2020.

He said the BSS and the ABSU will be approaching the public about the government’s decision and if the people want, they will build up a movement against it.

The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti had also expressed their opposition to these recent decisions by the government.

Opposition political parties and leaders, including Congress’ Debabrata Saikia who is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, had opposed the Cabinet decisions, particularly English as the medium of instruction.