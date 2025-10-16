Guwahati: The Assam cabinet has resolved to petition the Gauhati High Court to establish a fast-track court for the Zubeen Garg death case.

The state government plans to accelerate legal proceedings and appoint a dedicated special public prosecutor to oversee the case exclusively.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced after Thursday’s cabinet meeting that he will formally approach Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar with the request.

As per sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is nearing the completion of its probe and plans to file the chargesheet soon after November.

The #AssamCabinet has approved the setting up of a Committee comprising family members of Zubeen Garg and notable personalities to finalise the design of Zubeen's Samadhi Kshetra.



A fast track court will be set up & a Special Public Prosecutor will also be appointed. pic.twitter.com/DM62eh4w5w — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 16, 2025

The decision comes amid recent unrest in Baksa district, where police clashed with protesters who attacked a convoy carrying five individuals arrested in connection with Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19.

“Everyone demands justice for Zubeen Garg, and justice is delivered by the courts. But courts take time, and people won’t wait. Hence, I will request a fast-track court,” Sarma said.

He added that the government would consult the Advocate General before naming the special public prosecutor.

Sarma also addressed the violent incident at Baksa District Jail on Wednesday, revealing that police have made two arrests, Ahala Miyan (a suspected D?voter) and Ramiz Ali, for allegedly inciting the crowd.

According to the CM, video evidence is helping investigators identify additional individuals, including members of the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union and former AASU member Harekrishna Pathak. The two injured in that incident are recovering at AIIMS.

On a related front, the cabinet instructed the Public Works Department (PWD) to draft a plan for constructing Zubeen Garg’s samadhi at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur.

A multi?member committee, including figures from media, arts, and the Garg family, will evaluate the PWD proposal and approve a final design.

Sarma cited the large number of site visitors in recent weeks as a reason for erecting a permanent structure.

CM Sarma also criticized certain groups for politicizing Garg’s death.

In a post on X, he pointed out the irony of those who discredited the singer while he was alive but now publicly idolize him for political leverage.

When Zubeen was alive, the entire ecosystem tried to defame and pull him down.

Today, after his death, the same people worship him as a god.



These are not real admirers- they are fake fans whose only motive is to use his name to attack and oppose BJP.



True love and respect are… pic.twitter.com/OMP78PyYco — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 16, 2025

Sarma described such individuals as “fake fans” exploiting the tragedy to target the BJP, emphasizing that genuine respect is shown during a person’s life, not after their passing.

As the investigation advances and the trial accelerates, Assam’s administration aims to balance delivering justice with restoring peace in a sensitive and emotionally charged case.