Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a significant allocation of funds and approvals by the state cabinet for various development initiatives across the state, focusing on education, infrastructure, welfare, and economic empowerment.

The Chief Minister made the announcement following a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Addressing the media persons following a cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister stated that the state cabinet has approved the establishment of Swahid Kanaklata Barua University at the Bholaguri Tea Estate in Gohpur, with a proposed investment of Rs 400 crore.

This pioneering institution will be the Northeast’s first university dedicated to Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies.

The establishment of the university will necessitate the acquisition of certain portions of the tea garden land, leading to the temporary relocation of some residents. However, the state government has pledged a comprehensive rehabilitation plan.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“To facilitate the university’s construction, the authorities will acquire certain portions of the tea garden land and relocate affected residents to nearby areas. We have assured them of third and fourth-grade job opportunities, as well as benefits under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). I have personally engaged with the tea garden community, and they have extended their full cooperation,” Sarma assured.

CM Sarma further stated that the Cabinet has also approved a substantial Rs 3875 crore for road development projects in Dima Hasao district.

This investment marks the highest ever allocation by the state for the region, intending to upgrade key roads to national highway standards and improve overall accessibility.

Further demonstrating its commitment to public well-being, the government earmarked Rs 1450 crore to enhance various welfare activities across Assam, CM Sarma stated.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved Rs 843 crore for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), signifying a continued focus on inclusive growth in the autonomous council areas, he asserted.

The Chief Minister noted that the Cabinet also gave its formal approval to the Chief Minister’s Jiban Anuprerana Scheme, a new initiative aimed at providing one-time financial assistance to eligible full-time research scholars and unemployed graduates from government universities and colleges in Assam.

He added that the meeting cited a boost to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), indicating the government’s continued efforts to strengthen the agricultural sector and empower farmers through collective action.

In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to provide



???400cr for Kanaklata Barua University

???3875cr for roads in Dima Hasao

???1450cr to boost welfare activities

???843cr for BTR development

??Approval to CM Jiban Anuprerana Scheme

?? Boost to FPOs pic.twitter.com/XJZyxtdpo6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 4, 2025