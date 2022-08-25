Udalguri: Two prominent businessmen of Tangla town in Udalguri district were brutally assaulted by a miscreant while they were taking an evening stroll at Tangla Railway station on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, Sanjay Sen(47) and Aradhan Dey (49) residents of Tangla town, sustained severe injuries in the attack in the head, neck and shoulder area.

Both of them were admitted to the Tangla CHC for treatment where attending doctors advised them for better treatment.

“We were taking rest after a walk on the railway platform when the miscreant entered into a heated argument with us and attacked us when we asked him to lower his limbs from the resting bench”, said Sanjay Sen whose shoulder joint received a fracture injury.

“The accused also allegedly attempted to push me to the railway track but I somehow managed to escape”, he added.

“When I came to rescue my friend Sanjay I was attacked by the miscreant on my head from behind with a bamboo pole and I fell lying in a pool of blood,” said Aradhan Dey.

Meanwhile, Tangla GRP officials have apprehended the miscreant identified as Sunanda Boro a Marketing Inspector of Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board(ASAMB) and an inhabitant of Ward No. 3 of Rangia town of Kamrup (R) district.

Pertinently, the business fraternity of Tangla town has strongly condemned the incident and demanded stringent punishment of the guilty. Convenor of Traders Cell of Minority Morcha BJP Assam Pradesh, Safdar Khan expressed strong dismay over the incident and demanded proper investigation into the matter and punishment of the guilty.