Kokrajhar: A businessman was seriously injured when unidentified assailants shot at him in the Narabari area under the Serfanguri police station in western Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

According to police, the businessman identified as Sunil Mondol was sitting at the verandah of his house when two armed persons on a bike wearing helmets came and opened fire at him around 8 30 pm.

He sustained bullet injuries near the chest. He was first taken to Serfanguri hospital and later shifted to Lower Assam Hospital in Bongaigaon.

According to the family members of the injured person, the businessman received an extortion demand of Rs 2 lakhs from the militants group Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) a few days back.

Two persons were apprehended in connection with the incident.

The arrested persons were identified as Uttam Roy, 24, and Mridul Roy, 26. Both are reported to be KLO cadres.

Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Thube said the police have started the investigation to nab the culprits involved in the incident.

BTC chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro condemned the firing incidents at Serfanguri in Kokrajhar and Anguri in Chirang last night.

He said those involved in such kinds of anti-social activities will be dealt with firmly.