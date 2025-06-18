Udalguri: In a significant step towards strengthening the education sector in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 1,337 candidates who recently cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Gobinda Chandra Basumatary handed over the appointment letter to the candidates during a ceremonial event at Udalguri College in Assam.

The newly appointed teachers include 137 post-graduate and 1,200 graduate educators. The BTR will post them across Middle English (M.E.) and High Schools in its five districts.

Addressing the gathering, BTC Deputy Chief Executive Gobinda Chandra Basumatary congratulated the appointees and urged them to embrace their responsibilities with sincerity and a spirit of service. He described teaching as a noble and transformative profession and encouraged educators to go beyond conventional classroom methods.

“True education,” he remarked, “is not just about textbooks but about inspiring young minds and shaping them into thoughtful, capable individuals.”

