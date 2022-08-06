Guwahati: A young wushu player and boxer from upper Assam’s Moranhat who was arrested for allegedly supporting the proscribed ULFA-I has been granted by a court, an official said on Saturday.

Maina Chutia, 23, was arrested for allegedly commenting on a Facebook post, written in favour of ULFA-I.

Superintendent of police of Charaideo district, Yuvraj Saurav told IANS that Chutia had showed her willingness through social media to join ULFA-I and she was arrested as per the law of the land.

It has been alleged that she had written on Facebook: “If I get any link, I will join ULFA. I love ULFA-I.”

A lower court in Charaideo district on Friday granted bail to Chutia. She spent more than one-and-a-half months in jail.

Her comment on Facebook had come under the scanner of the cyber cell of police and a team from the Moranhat police station went to the athlete’s house and arrested her on June 17.

After walking out of jail, Chutia said: “It was tough to spend so many days in jail, but could learn a few good things there.”

As per reports, she would be participating in a wushu tournament slated to be held from Sunday in Guwahati.

It is to be noted that, Barshashree Buragohain, a college student from Jorhat was also in jail for “supporting” ULFA-I. She was granted bail recently by the Gauhati High Court. However, another youth from Sivsagar district, Bitupan Changamai is still in jail for commenting on Barshashree’s Facebook post.

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in