Guwahati: Ahead of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Election (KAAC), miscreants on Saturday night torched a BJP office at Sarupathar under the Bokajan assembly constituency in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The office of BJP candidate Kadom Terangpi of the 23rd Sarupathar council constituency was set on fire by miscreants late on Sunday night.

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Sunday condemned the attack on the BJP office.

“If anyone will threaten to people of Sarupathar council constituency, then we will not spare him, either he is BJP supporter or Congress supporter. We will take strong action against those who will try to disturb the peaceful environment,” said Numal Momin.

Momin said that the ‘Gunda raj’ will not be allowed in the state and mentioned that strong action will be taken against the culprits.

The attack comes just ahead of the election to 26 seats of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council slated to be held on June 8.