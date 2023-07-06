GUWAHATI: At least six persons, including an Assam BJP leader, have been arrested on the charges of human trafficking.

The incident has been reported from Murajhar area in Hojai, Assam.

The arrested persons have been identified as Parbina Begum, the prime suspect, Bilal Uddin, Afzal Uddin, Nasir Hussain, BJP leader Abdul Karim and Ajmal Hussain.

The arrested persons were later produced at a local court in Hojai, Assam which sent two of the accused to police custody and others to jail.

According to Assam police, a human trafficking racket, involving the accused allegedly lured a minor girl in Murajhar area promising employment and later sold her to a prostitution ring in Delhi.

However, the victim managed to escape and travelled to Dehradun, from where she established contact with the authorities.

The victim girl was brought back to her home by her family with assistance from the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU).

The victim’s statement was recorded by police at Hojai in Assam.

Meanwhile, a case under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in connection with the incident.