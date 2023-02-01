KOLKATA: An Assam-based counterfeit currency racket has been busted in Kolkata – the capital of West Bengal.

Two Assam-based counterfeit currency racketeers have been arrested by the anti-FICN team of special task force (STF) in Kolkata.

Huge quantities of high-quality counterfeit Indian currencies were recovered from the accused during the search.

A total of 2000 pieces of Rs 500 rupee amounting to Rs 10 lakh were recovered from the possession of the two apprehended persons from Assam.

The two arrested persons from Assam have been identified: as Abdul Rejjak Khan (40) and Shahar Ali (43).

Both hail from Barpeta district in Assam.

A case has been registered under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).