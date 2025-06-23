Bajali: Members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest on Monday in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and the local beat office of Bajali, Assam, demanding an immediate halt to illegal sand mining activities near the Pahumara River.

The protesters expressed strong concern over the unchecked illegal sand mining near the Pahumara River, which they claim is causing severe environmental damage in Assam.

The protesters also raised objections to the constant movement of overloaded and pollution-emitting dumpers in the area, stating that these vehicles not only damage roads but also pose a serious risk to the safety of local residents and commuters.

Himangshu Deka, President of Bajrang Dal, stated, “Due to the negligence of drivers, a youth lost his life near Kenduguri in Jorhat, Assam, on Sunday night. There is no regulation on speeding or overloaded vehicles in the area.”

According to Pranjit Talukdar, vice president of the Bajrang Dal, no one restricts overloaded dumpers, and individuals are illegally collecting sand from the Pahumara River.

He further alleged, “People in the name of business are destroying our nature, and the officials are supporting it.”

Bajrang Dal members submitted a memorandum to the district administration, urging strict enforcement of mining regulations, regular checks on heavy vehicle loads, and punitive action against those violating environmental norms.

Locals have long voiced their concern over the degradation of the Pahumara river ecosystem, and this protest reflects growing public anger over administrative inaction.