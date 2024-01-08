GUWAHATI: The Assam government has launched a new app-based electric bike taxi service.

The new app-based electric bike taxi service, launched by the Assam government, has been named ‘Baayu’.

The ‘Baayu’ electric bike taxi service is an initiative of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

The ‘Baayu’ electric bike taxi service will be operational in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam.

Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidhya flagged off the new electric bike taxi service.

‘Baayu’ is India’s first decentralized mobile application based electric taxi service.

Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) rolled out ‘Baayu’ in collaboration with electric mobility service provider start-up ‘Bikozee’.

“Baayu aims to generate 5,000 livelihood opportunities for driver partners right here in Assam by supporting with electric vehicles, technology platform, Insurance, training, skill development and operating license in linewith Assam Aggregator rules 2022. The move will reduce carbon emissions by 29,000 tonnes per annum and save Rs 73 crore annually on fuel consumption,” said a statement.

Furthermore, Baayu boasts significant environmental benefits. It is projected to reduce carbon emissions by a substantial 29,000 tonnes per year, significantly mitigating Assam’s air pollution, it added.

The transition to electric vehicles is also estimated to translate to annual fuel cost savings of Rs 73 crore, demonstrating the initiative’s economic viability.

The “Baayu – Clean Air Movement” receives crucial support from NITI Aayog’s “Shoonya” campaign, highlighting the government’s commitment to zero-pollution mobility.

Additionally, the app’s adherence to ONDC principles cultivates an open and interoperable digital commerce ecosystem, ensuring fair competition and accessibility for both service providers and users.