SIVASAGAR: A 26-acre area around the historic Rang Ghar in Sivasagar district of Assam will be developed into an international tourist destination.

The 26-area area, which will be developed around Rang Ghar in Sivasagar district of Assam lies on the Northwest side of the monument.

The development of the area will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 124-crore.

The project will include an artisan village, guest house and tourist information centre.

According to reports, there will also be an amphitheatre, boat house and sound and light show.

The Rang Ghar is a two-storeyed building, which once served as the royal sports-pavilion where Ahom kings and nobles were spectators at games like buffalo fights and other sports.

Ranghar is said to be one of the oldest surviving amphitheaters in Asia, the building was first constructed during the reign of Swargadeo Rudra Singha with bamboo and wood.

It was later rebuilt with brick by Swargadeo Pramatta Singha in 1744-1751 AD.