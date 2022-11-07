GUWAHATI: All schools and colleges at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in Assam have been ordered to remain closed this week.

The order to keep the schools and colleges at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district in Assam closed this week has been passed due to outbreak of dengue in the town.

In the last five days, over 270 cases of dengue were detected in Karbi Anglong district of Assam, an order said on Sunday.

Preventive measures have been initiated against the “impending epidemic”.

All educational institutions in Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town areas in Assam will remain closed from Monday to Saturday.

According to National Health Mission (NHM), out of 285 dengue cases detected in Assam between November 1 and 5, Karbi Anglong logged at least 271.

“The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation,” the NHM statement said.