Guwahati: Indigenous rights activist Jiten Dutta has appealed to the people of Assam to boycott Deepawali celebrations this year until justice is delivered for late singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose mysterious death continues to spark outrage across the state.

In a video message circulated on social media on Saturday, Dutta urged citizens to mark the festival without fireworks or noise, lighting only earthen lamps as a symbol of protest and unity.

“Until those responsible for Zubeen Garg’s death are identified and punished, it is only right that we refrain from celebrating any festival,” Dutta said.

He described this year’s Deepawali as a “Festival of Justice” and emphasized the need for restrained observance, drawing parallels with the silent Durga Puja celebrations earlier held in memory of Garg.

Dutta also warned that if justice remains elusive, Assamese people could even forgo Bohag Bihu next year.

“This is not just an appeal — it is a demand for justice for our cultural god. No crackers should be burst anywhere in Tinsukia,” he said, urging citizens to remain vigilant and united.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved singers and composers, passed away in Singapore under circumstances that remain unclear, prompting public outrage. The Assam Government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, with the viscera report expected to be submitted to the Chief Minister today.

While multiple arrests have been made and interrogations conducted, the final truth behind Garg’s death is still awaited. Opposition parties and civil society groups have called for a CBI investigation to ensure impartiality.

This year, Deepawali will be observed on October 20 and 21, 2025, amid calls for a symbolic and restrained celebration in memory of Zubeen Garg.