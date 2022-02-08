Assam government has dismissed ACS officer Nandita Konwar from her services after she was convicted in a bribery case.

In 2017, ACS officer Konwar, who was posted as a Project Director, was caught red-handed while accepting bribes at the Dist Rural Development Agency office in Guwahati.

Konwar was accused of demanding money for the release of payment over the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) at the time.



Earlier, the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau of Assam police in 2015 had arrested ACS officer Nandita Konwar for allegedly taking a bribe from a member of an NGO.

As per reports, the court of the Special Judge in Assam in the Special Case, after many hearings, convicted Nandita Konwar under sections 7/13 (2) of PC Act, 1988 and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years, and also pay fines of Rs 12,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for one month under section 7 of PC Act, 1988.

She is also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and also pay fines of Rs 20,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for two months under section 13(2) of PC Act, 1988.

“The Assam Public Service Commission on being consulted in the matter agreed to the proposed penalty of dismissal from service which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment upon Nandita Konwar,” the order issued by the Assam government read.

Konwar is the daughter of former Assam Congress minister and ex-governor of Bihar and Tripura Devananda Konwar.