Guwahati: Pradeep Chandra Dutta, a resident of Bangalpukhuri in Jorhat, Assam passed away on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 98 due to old age.

Pradeep Chandra Dutta, the second son of the late Purna Chandra Dutta of Da Chamua village, Golaghat, completed a great life.

After the death of his wife, writer and actress Nanu Dutta, in 2014, he kept himself busy with writing.

Born on 28 December 1928, Pradeep Chandra Dutta wrote his autobiography, Samay Aur Sangram.

He attended school in Golaghat for a while and then attended Nagaon Government Boys High School staying at his uncle’s house.

He was a close friend of the prominent writer Bhabendra Nath Saikia since his stay in Nagaon.

He was an expert in the tea industry at work. He was the ‘right-hand’ man of Hemendra Prasad Barua of Jorhat in business.

He was also the first Managing Trustee of the prestigious Girijananda Chowdhury University in Guwahati.

He loved to help the poor and needy.

Pradeep Dutta was a very outspoken and fearless man who loved to work with his hands.

He was born in Jorhat, Assam.

His body will be laid to rest at Tarajan in Jorhat on Thursday.