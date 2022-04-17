DIBRUGARH: A 9-year- old body has died due to electrocution in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, police said.

The incident occurred at Railway colony near Hindu Milan Mandir area in Tinsukia on Saturday evening. The minor died after accidentally coming in contact with the live wire.

According to sources, the minor, who is an orphan, was staying at Milan Mandir with other children.

The locals alleged that due to a lapse on the part of the NF Railway electric department the incident occurred.

“An electric wire was fallen on the ground for many hours. We have informed the NF Railway electric department but they didn’t come on time and as a result, the minor has lost his life,” alleged a member of Hindu Milan Mandir.

The minor was taken to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. The incident has sparked tension in the entire area.

“We demand an inquiry against such lapse by the NF Railway electric department. Even After informing them about the incident they didn’t take any steps. How can they be so irresponsible,” said another member of the Mandir.