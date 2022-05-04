DIBRUGARH: A total of 51 couples tied their nuptial knots in a mass wedding ceremony at Gyandayini Temple premises in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The mass wedding was organised by the Marwari Yuva Manch, Dibrugarh Pragati Shangha, Dharmajagaran & Samanvay Asom in association with Gyandayini Sabha, Dibrugarh.

The couples got married following all rituals amidst blessings, cheer and jubilation.

Kaushal Bawari, president of mass wedding ceremony said, “Due to financial constraints and lackof resources, many of them could not get married. So, we have organised the mass wedding ceremony for 51 couples in Dibrugarh.”

The newly married couples expressed their gratitude to the organizers.

“Our wedding would not have happened without the help of the organisers. We have received gifts, such as utensils, utility items,” said a couple who tied the note at the ceremony.