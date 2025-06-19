Guwahati: A 3-year-old boy tragically died after reportedly falling into an open pit in the Lachit Ghat area of Guwahati, Assam.

Sources indicate the child, who was collecting food, had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sai Sharma’s body was recovered from the open pit on Thursday morning. The incident raises questions about civic infrastructure and safety in the area.

Local reports suggest the administration had plans to preserve the Lachit Ghat by transplanting trees for an upcoming flyover project over Dighalipukhuri, Assam. However, the presence of the unsecured open pits highlights a critical safety oversight.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!