GUWAHATI: A personnel of the Assam police has been arrested for accepting bribe.

The arrested Assam police personnel has been identified as Niran Dhar Pawe.

Pawe was serving as a constable with the Bordoloni out-post in Dhemaji district of Assam.

He was arrested by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam.

The development was confirmed by special director general (DG) of Assam police – GP Singh.

Special DG of Assam police – GP Singh termed the arrest of the constable as “first trap of 2023”.

The Assam police constable was arrested for “giving relief to the complainant in a criminal case”.

“First trap of 2023 – Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Constable Niran Dhar Pawe of Bordoloni OP of Dhemaji district,” tweeted GP Singh.

“Further lawful action follows,” Special DG of Assam police – GP Singh added.