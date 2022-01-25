A 20-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Ledo in upper Assam Tinsukia district on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Khatun, daughter of Mohammed Hadmuddin resident of Itakhula, Ledo.

According to reports, she went to defecate in the jungle area and after one hour when Shabnam’s mother went looking for her, she spotted her body.

Talking to Northeast Now, Jyotish Phukan, in charge of the Ledo police outpost said, “We have sent the body for post mortem examination at Tinsukia civil hospital and waiting for the post-mortem report. Right now, we cannot say it was a murder or not as our investigation is at a preliminary stage.”

On the other hand, the All Minority Student Union (AMSU)’s Ledo unit has demanded a proper investigation into the incident. They suspected that it was a cold-blooded murder.