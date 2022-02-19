GUWAHATI: Twelve couples from different communities from Barak Valley will tie the knot at a mass wedding ceremony in south Assam’s Sillchar being organised by Lions Club.

They will tie the knot in the 18th edition of Gana Bibaha 2022, at the Normal School premises in Silchar on Sunday.

Pradip Ghosh, president of Lions Club Silchar said that as many as 12 couples will tie their nuptial knot amidst blessings, cheer and jubilation.

He said that the couples would be given gifts, ration for one month along with necessary merchandise by the organisers on the occasion.



Samik Sen, secretary of the club along with SS Endow, Rupnayan Das, RN Dutta Banik, Jashabanta Das and others informed that the couples are mostly daily wage earners from tea garden areas.

The ceremony would be held by adhering to the Covid 19 guidelines and maintaining the safety protocol, the Lions members said.

“Over the years, through this project, we have strived to extend humble cooperation to the people who hail mostly from the remote tea garden areas including Chandigarh Tea garden, Kashipur Tea Estate, Nagar TE etc,” Das said.

“We thank the authorities of Normal School Silchar for giving us the premises for the annual ceremony. Also, we thank other associations for their support in the objective,” he added.