Guwahati: A joint statement issued on Wednesday by four leading Moran organizations, the Asom Moran Sabha, Assam Moran Students’ Union, Moran Mahila Parishad, and Moran Employees’ Educational Development Forum, expressed concern over the recent killing of a Moran youth in an encounter between security forces and ULFA (Independent) in Arunachal’s Namsai on October 21.

The groups condemned the ongoing loss of “indigenous, landowning sons of Assam” in what they described as the long-standing political conflict between ULFA (I) and the government.

They called for both sides to initiate immediate dialogue to end decades of violence that have particularly affected the Moran community.

“The Moran population has faced significant loss and displacement since the 1990s. Our villages have been among the most affected by killings, fear, and harassment,” the statement read.

It warned that any further killings of Moran youths or the creation of a “terror-like atmosphere” in Moran-inhabited areas would not be tolerated.

The organizations also accused successive governments of overlooking the historical and socio-economic marginalization of the Moran people, descendants of Assam’s earliest inhabitants who were displaced during British rule and later denied Scheduled Tribe status.

“Even today, Moran youth face challenges in securing jobs in both government and private sectors, while others exploit our land and resources,” the statement added.

A social media post by activist Bhogeshwar Barua echoed similar concerns, questioning the value of a Moran youth’s life and urging the government to take moral responsibility for the repeated deaths of “intelligent, patriotic youths forced into insurgency due to unemployment and neglect.”

As security operations continue in Namsai and Upper Assam, community leaders have called for peace, justice, and meaningful negotiations to prevent further bloodshed.