Guwahati: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani have contributed Rs 25 crore to the Assam Chief Minister Relief Fund for the flood-affected people of the state.

“My deepest gratitude to Shri Mukesh Ambani & Shri Anant Ambani for standing with the people of Assam at this crucial juncture by donating Rs 25 cr to CM Relief Fund. We appreciate this kind gesture. This will go a long way in augmenting our flood relief measures,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Friday.

A few days ago, singer Sonu Nigam, director Rohit Shetty, and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor contributed Rs 5 lakh each towards the CM relief fund.

Music producer Bhushan Kumar also donated Rs 11 lakh towards the CM fund for the flood victims of Assam.

Assam is experiencing an unprecedented situation this year. As many as 118 people have lost their lives due to flood and landslides in Assam so far.

More than 45.34 lakh in 30 districts in Assam have been affected by the deluge, according to the bulletin of the Assam State Management Disaster Authority (ASDMA).