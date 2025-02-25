Guwahati: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced a commitment to invest over Rs 50,000 crore (approximately $6 billion USD) in Assam over the next five years.

He made the announcement at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Ambani talked about Reliance’s dedication to Assam’s development, particularly in technology and digital sectors.

This new commitment significantly increases their previous investments in the state. He noted that Reliance had surpassed its 2018 commitment of Rs 5,000 crore, having already invested over Rs 12,000 crore.

“In the coming years, Reliance will more than quadruple its investment in Assam to over Rs 50,000 crore,” Ambani stated.

He highlighted Reliance’s focus on making Assam “tech-ready and AI-ready,” calling the state’s digital transformation a “noble and patriotic mission.”

Ambani credited Jio’s role in modernizing Assam’s telecom infrastructure, making it “not only 2G-mukt but 5G-yukt” (free from 2G and empowered with 5G).

Ambani praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the “Advantage Assam” theme, citing four key advantages the Prime Minister has brought to the state.

He pointed out that Modi has visited the Northeast over 70 times, more than any previous Prime Minister, bringing the region from the periphery to the center of India’s development map.

He also mentioned the “Act East, Act Fast, and Act First” mantra, the “unprecedented connectivity revolution” (physical, digital, developmental, and emotional), and the focus on technology as a development driver.

Ambani envisions Assam becoming a “technological paradise” in the coming decades, alongside its reputation as a tea paradise.