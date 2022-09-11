Mumbai: The family members of those arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links ( Bhima Koregaon violence case) case have claimed they have been “systematically” denied medical treatment.

They alleged activist Vernon Gonsalves’s condition was yet another act of “criminal negligence” of prison authorities.

Gonsalves, arrested for his alleged role in the case, was recently admitted to the state-run JJ hospital, with his lawyer stating that he had been diagnosed with dengue and was on oxygen support.

The families of these arrested activists in a statement sought state intervention in the functioning of prison authorities to ensure speedy treatment to all “political prisoners”.

Citing Gonsalves’ condition, the press note claimed medical treatment was delayed and said it was yet another act of criminal negligence on the part of authorities of Taloja Central Jail, where he was lodged.

“Gonsalves (65) had fever on August 30, and even though his condition was steadily deteriorating, he was treated with just paracetamol and antibiotics in jail for almost a week. After much pleading, he was taken to JJ hospital on September 7 and was given oxygen support,” the note said.

“However, instead of continuing his treatment, he was callously brought back to jail where his condition continued to worsen. It is only after his lawyer and wife, Susan Abraham, approached the court and obtained an order that the prison authorities finally admitted him in the emergency ward of JJ hospital, where he is still under treatment,” it added.

The press note cited the recent deaths of several undertrial prisoners, including Father Stan Swamy, after allegedly being denied prompt medical attention.

“It has barely been a year since Father Stan Swamy, also an accused in the Elgar case, passed away while still a prisoner after being denied prompt treatment following COVID-19. Similarly, it was only very recently that we heard the shocking news of the death of Pandu Narote, a 33-year-old Adivasi, in Nagpur jail where he was convicted under various UAPA charges for having Maoist links,” the note claimed.