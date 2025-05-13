Guwahati: Aaranyak, one of India’s leading biodiversity conservation organizations based in Assam, has announced a media fellowship for young media professionals passionate about environmental reporting.

This unique opportunity allows journalists to explore the intricate relationship between people and nature, particularly in rural and indigenous communities living in or near forests.

Purpose of the Fellowship

The initiative seeks to foster a deeper understanding of human-nature interactions, natural resource management, sustainable livelihoods, and community-based ecocultural tourism.

The fellowship expects fellows to produce compelling and creative stories that highlight sustainable development and biodiversity conservation, emphasizing the coexistence of tradition and nature.

Fellowship Details

A total of eight fellows will be selected, each receiving a fellowship amount of INR 40,000. In addition to financial support, selected fellows will receive orientation and mentorship from senior media professionals. Fieldwork will be supported by local guides to assist in ground-level reporting.

Who Can Apply

1.Young media professionals from print, digital, broadcast media, and magazines in languages such as Bodo, Karbi, Assamese, English, Bengali, and others are eligible.

2. Freelance journalists are welcome to apply.

3. Applicants must be residents of Assam, aged 25–35 years.

4. Candidates should have a keen interest in environmental journalism, a desire to document grassroots stories, and a portfolio of previously published work.

5. Media professionals from Sixth Schedule areas and indigenous communities are strongly encouraged to apply. They will receive a 5-year relaxation on the upper age limit.

6. Women journalists are highly encouraged to apply.

7. Working professionals must apply through proper channels and submit two references from senior media colleagues familiar with their work.

Fellowship Duration

The fellowship lasts for three months, with fellows spending a minimum of 10 days in the field. They will devote the remaining time to deskwork and publishing stories.

Focus Areas for Fieldwork

Kohora and Diring areas in Rongmongve Block, Karbi Anglong district (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council)

Fringe villages of Bhuyanpara Range, Manas National Park, and Daodhora Reserve Forest in Baksa district (Bodoland Territorial Region), Assam

How to Apply

Interested media professionals can learn more and apply through the official website: https://aaranyak.org/announcement/

Deadline

Last date to apply: May 25, 2025

This fellowship offers a valuable opportunity for young journalists in Assam to develop in-depth stories that shed light on environmental and community issues while contributing to the region’s conservation narrative.