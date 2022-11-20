GUWAHATI: At least 400 kgs of ganja have been recovered and seized by the police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The seizure of the ganja consignment was made by the Assam police on Sunday.

The ganja consignment was seized by a joint team of the Karbi Anglong police and the Central Reserve Police Force from a hidden chamber of a truck.

Two persons were also arrested by the police in connection with the recovery.

“Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol along with @crpfindia C 20 BN staff intercepted a truck and seized 4 quintal Ganja hidden in a modified secret chamber. Two accused apprehended,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

#AssamAgainstDrugs



Early in the morning today, @karbianglongpol along with @crpfindia C 20 BN staff intercepted a truck and seized 4 quintal Ganja hidden in a modified secret chamber. Two accused apprehended.



Great job. Much appreciated ?@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/ryKsKeVvCC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 20, 2022

The Assam chief minister also congratulated the police for the recovery.