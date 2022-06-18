Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has deteriorated with rising water levels in major rivers and 31 people losing their lives so far.

Several parts of the state received incessant rains, triggering landslides at multiple locations.

Nine more people including two children lost their lives on Friday. Another person remains missing.

The flood has affected nearly 19 lakh people in 2,930 villages across 28 districts of the state.

A total of 17 people have lost their lives in the current wave of floods this year.

In Guwahati, fresh landslides were reported from various parts of the city amidst heavy rainfall, which also led to waterlogging in different places.

In the Basistha area of Guwahati, a house’s guard wall was destroyed by a landslide.

As per the reports, the residence belonged to a lady identified as Kalpana Kumari Deka. However, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Another incident took place in the Mathgharia area where a mudslide damaged a house.

Assam has been wracked by heavy downpours for the last five days, resulting in knee-deep water logging on all major roadways in Guwahati.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, the rain is unlikely to let up for the next two days at least.

Both Assam and Meghalaya are under a ‘red alert’ till June 18.