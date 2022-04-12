New Delhi: Three Assam residents were among the five people killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam on Monday night after they were run over by a train.

The victims have been identified as Pasumantri Vajulu, Banishar Basumatary and Rashidul Islam.

The identities of the remaining two people are yet to be ascertained.

At least five persons were killed and several others injured after a speeding express train run them over on Monday night.

The incident took place when a few passengers in the Secunderabad-Guwahati express train pulled the chain and tried to cross over the other track.

They came under the Bhubaneswar- Mumbai (Konark Express) train coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track.

Five people died on the spot.

According to Srikakulam Superintendent of police (SP), “Someone in Guwahati express had pulled the chain and the train stopped and five people got down and were crossing the track. At that time Konark express was coming in the opposite direction on the adjacent track, these people were hit by the train and died on spot.”