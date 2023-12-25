Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal visited the project sites at Bogibeel to review the progress of jetties on Monday.

The Minister directed the authorities to ensure quality in the construction of the projects, which are likely to fasten the cargo movement via Brahmaputra onto the global trade ways.

Expressing his satisfaction over the progress of the Bogibeel, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Dibrugarh has always been a major trade hub in Northeast India. Given its commercial importance and as the nerve centre of the region, the Narendra Modi-led government is committed to regaining its past glory. Waterways play an important role in the economic and commercial prospects.

“For long, the immense potential of Mahabahu Brahmaputra was ignored. Not until Narendra Modi ji became Prime Minister, the Bogibeel remained neglected. We all know how the construction of the Bogibeel Bridge gained pace after Modi Ji took charge. Similarly, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the waterways of India are being re-energized to propel growth and usher in a new era of development.”

“The jetties at Bogibeel and Guijan are being constructed to provide an efficient mode of transportation for the trade interests of the region. I believe that the Marine Jetty at Bogibeel will be inaugurated this new year, unlocking huge possibilities for the people of this region.”

The Inland Waterways of Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for waterways development in the country under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, is undertaking multiple projects in Assam, aimed at the development of the National Waterways in the region.

IWAI is presently working on multiple projects with an investment of more than Rs. 850 crores in Assam.

On the additional infrastructure around Bogibeel, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Bogibeel is placed at a strategically advantageous position. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are committed to further investing at Bogibeel to build additional infrastructure like the Administrative Office, Customs Clearance Office etc. This will not only turn Bogibeel into a value-added proposition. We are committed to making Bogibeel as a major trade hub with multi-modal connectivity via railways, roads and waterways, providing a major boost to the economic proposition of the region.”

The projects are being developed with technical assistance from IIT Mumbai and IIT Guwahati. The project at Bogibeel is being executed by the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL).

The Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the officials to complete the seven floating jetties at Jogighopa, Tezpur, Biswanath, Nimati, Bindhakata, Oiramghat, and Sadiya.

The recent spurt in cargo and tourist jetties will be maintained with this initiative.