North Lakhimpur: There has been a rise in criminal activities across Lakhimpur district with murder, loot and burglaries in the last week making the general public worried and insecure.

On Monday night the house of Abu Sayed Khan, a veteran journalist and retired Principal of Bangalmora H.S. School was broken open by four miscreants.

The burglars tried to kill Khan at around 10.30 pm by tying him with adhesive tapes. Upon hearing his screams, the neighbours barged into his house and chased away the burglars.

The incident took place in an area where illegal activities of drug peddling, fake gold and counterfeiting currency notes and human trafficking are rampant for a long time.

On October 7, two thieves looted jewellery worth Rs. 18 lakhs from a jewellery shop in Bihpuria.

According to the owner of the Radha Govinda Jewellers, two Hindi-speaking persons entered as customers and took away gold necklaces and vanished without a trace.

The CCTV image showed the thieves grabbing the gold jewellery by using a handkerchief and leaving the shop after pocketing it.

On October 5 the body of a teenager, Tabid Hussain Chawdhury was found in Gariajan river in North Lakhimpur.

The boy, who went missing on the evening of October 4, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of drug peddlers at Chaporigaon and his body was thrown into the river.

The victim’s family alleged that three persons – Baten, Petua driver and Amir – were involved in the murder. Lakhimpur Police has so far detained these three suspects.

It may also be mentioned that Chaporigaon area under Ward No.12 of North Lakhimpur has been a hub of all types of criminal activities ranging from drug peddling, theft, bootlegging and human trafficking and frequented by unknown faces. Lakhimpur Police recently arrested a drug peddler Afizul Islam (25) on August 27 with 17.42 grams of heroin.

The recent spike in crime rates in the district has alarmed the concerned citizens and they have asked for strengthening of police forces in Lakhimpur.