Imphal: After arresting a gang member by the combined security forces along with arms, ammunition, and mobile handsets, the Assam Rifles foot patrolling party was attacked with an improvised explosive device (IED) by the suspected Kuki militants in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south on Thursday, officials said.

Tengnoupal district is predominantly inhabited by the Kuki tribals.

A combined team of the Assam Rifles, Manipur police, and CRPF arrested one armed gang member later identified as Mutum Rajesh, 25, of Keiyamgei village from Imphal West district on Wednesday.

He was arrested while conducting a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) and recovered one .32 pistol with one magazine loaded with five live rounds, one BP Vest, one magazine pouch, one BP Helmet, one Mahindra THAR Jeep without registration no. and one mobile device from his possessions.

In the aftermath of his arrest, search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state and during the patrolling an Assam Rifles team was attacked with an IED by the suspected Kuki militants at Saibol village in Tengnoupal district at around 8.20 a.m on Thursday.

However, none of the personnel were injured in the blast, officials said.

Search operations were conducted at the suspected places to find and ‘neutralize’ the attacks, the officials added.