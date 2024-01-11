Guwahati: A group of seven journalists from Rajasthan, which embarked on a six-day visit to Assam, explored the oldest tea research institute Tocklai Tea Research Institute (TRA) at Tocklai in Jorhat district on Wednesday.

Pradip Baruah, director-in-charge at TRA, provided insights into the potential of Assam Tea in both domestic and international markets.

Dr. Barua elaborated on the history, plantation, processing, and marketing of tea, emphasizing TRA’s role in training small tea growers and its research and development facilities.

Addressing challenges in the tea industry, he highlighted climate change, market competition, and labour as significant issues.

Dr. Baruah mentioned TRA’s ongoing research in robotics and artificial intelligence to enhance tea affordability and competitiveness.

The journalists also toured the R&D department, tea tasting centre, and physiology department of TRA.

Scientists at TRA explained pest management, antioxidant ingredients in tea, and the differences between black and green tea.

A tea-tasting demonstration was arranged for the group, marking a unique experience for the journalists.

In the latter part of the day, the team visited the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra rural camp at Dergaon, North Golaghat.

Anwesha Thakur, assistant commissioner, Golaghat, and Gaurav Borthakur, BDO, Dergaon, North Golaghat, were also present at the camp.

A cultural programme was performed at the camp.

The journalists interacted with beneficiaries of central government schemes at the camp, receiving a warm welcome with dance and cultural programmes.