Guwahati: To ensure that no rowdy instances are happening around the state on New Year’s Eve, Assam Police is planning to enhance the vigilance.

Those who are planning to engage in a New Year party need to ensure that they abide by all the rules and regulations and act as a responsible citizen of the nation.

According to Assam cabinet minister for Transport, Parimal Suklabaidya, the police in the city have added 10 new interceptor vehicles to its kitty.

This is done to increase vigilance during the night hours across every nook and corner of the state.

To ensure that there are very few instances of drunken driving, the state government has also added 150 new breath analysers which will be used during the upcoming festive season.

Like every year, the Assam Police has warned against driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

The police in the state will be primarily strict on the night of December 31 as many unruly incidents can occur due to anti-social elements.