GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to revise the timings of few trains at various stations under its jurisdiction for improvement in mobility.

The timings of train no 13159/13160 Kolkata – Jogbani – Kolkata Express (Tri-weekly) have been revised.

Accordingly, train no 13159 Kolkata – Jogbani Express will run with revised timings at Harischandrapur, Katihar, Purnea, Arariya Court, Forbesganj Jn. and Jogbani stations with effect from May 8 next.

The train will arrive at Jogbani station at 10:25 am.

In return direction, train no 13160 Jogbani – Kolkata Express will depart from Jogbani with revised timing at 3 pm onMay 9 next.

The timings of the train have been changed at Forbesganj Jn and Arariya Court stations also.

On the other hand, train no 12488/12487 Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express will run with revised timings at Katihar, Purnea, Arariya Court, Forbesganj Jn and Jogbani stations with effect from May 8 next.

This train will arrive at Jogbani at 7:35 amand depart from Jogbani at 8:45 pm.

Moreover, the services of train no 08047/08048 Santragachi – Guwahati – Santragachi weekly summer special have been extended to run for nine more trips with existing timings, stoppages, frequency and composition.

Train no 08047 (Santragachi – Guwahati) weekly summer special will run from May 5 to June 30 2023 leaving Santragachi on every Friday and train no 08048 (Guwahati – Santragachi) weekly summer special will run from May 6 to July 1, 2023 leaving Guwahati on every Saturday.

Further, train no 07902/07903 Ledo – Dibrugarh Town – Ledo DEMU Special will be extended up to Murkongselek via Chaulkhowa – Dibrugarh by skipping Dibrugarh Town station from May 7 to September 6, 2023.

The train will run with revised timings between Chaulkhowa -Bargolai for the benefits of daily commuters of this route.

Train no 07902 Ledo – Murkongselek DEMU Special will depart from Ledo at 06:45 am to reach Murkongselek at 12:15 pm.

In return direction, train no 07903 Murkongselek – Ledo DEMU Special will depart from Murkongselek at 3:30 pm to reach Ledo at 9 pm.

The train will have stoppages between Dibrugarh – Murkongselek at Dharmalgaon, Tangani, New Sisiborgaon, Sripani, Silapathar, Archipathar, Simen Chapari, Telam and Laimekuri.

This train will benefit the passengers of a part of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by facilitating for smooth travel experience between the North and the South banks of the Brahmaputra.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at Railway’s website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, stated the press release.