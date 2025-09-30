Digboi: A grand park and statue in memory of celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg is set to be built in the oil city of Digboi.

The park, named “Nahor Park”, will feature a full-length statue of the late artist. The AOD Digboi Refinery unit of Indian Oil has offered about three bighas of vacant land for the project, marking a significant step in preserving his legacy.

The land identified for the project is located in front of the earlier AOD School, close to the Night Super Bus Stand at the tri-junction of Margherita–Duliajan–Digboi road, making it easily accessible and prominent for the public.

According to the office bearers of the construction committee — Jiten Dutta (President), Funu Bargohain (Executive President), Utpal Gogoi and Nikhil Koch (Joint Secretaries), and Apurba Hazarika (Cultural Secretary) — Nahor Park will feature a museum, archive, open-air theatre, landscaped pond, decorative lighting, background music system, walking tracks, and dedicated parking facilities. Architectural engineers have already been engaged for the planning and design, with construction work currently in progress.

The project is being jointly undertaken by the AOD Digboi Refinery unit of Indian Oil, the IOC Contractors Association, and the IOC Officers Association, with active cooperation from local residents and organizations.

Speaking at the plaque-laying ceremony held at the proposed site, Digboi AOD Refinery General Manager Amar Bargohain announced the official allotment of the land. Bargohain, who lit a ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to Zubeen Garg’s portrait, said, “Nahor Park will not only honor the memory of a great artist but also serve as a cultural landmark for the people of Digboi and Assam.”

The event was moderated by Utpal Gogoi, Secretary of the IOC Contractors Association, and attended by several distinguished personalities, including educationist Gurubandu Chakraborty, senior advocate Kamlesh Chakraborty, retired officer Gopal Chandra Das, writer Nirupama Goswami, and IOC officer Bijoy Saikia. Representatives from local unions and community organizations also took part, including AOD Labour Union President Mukheshwar Das, Hikmani Rajkonwar, Abhijit Shaikia, Nakul Shaikia, Nitul Nath, Gakul Gogoi, Rubul Gogoi, Sanjeer Barua, and Bapkan Das.

When contacted for comments, the AOD authority stated that all official formalities are being observed. They further added that until the procedures, including liaison with the higher competent authority of Indian Oil, are completed, they would refrain from issuing any formal statements to the media. As per the information available, the matter is currently under review and no further details have been disclosed.

Nahor Park, once finalized, is expected to become a major attraction in Digboi, immortalizing the contributions of Zubeen Garg while offering residents a new cultural and recreational hub.