Assam, Nagaland CMs meet Amit Shah, discuss issues of mutual interest.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House in New Delhi.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by Home Minister Shah in transforming the Northeast by ushering in peace and development, both the Chief Ministers discussed ways of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and other issues of mutual interest concerning both the neighbouring states.

Later taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, “Met Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji & Hon’ble Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio ji in New Delhi today.”

On the other hand, Nagaland Chief Minister Rio wrote on X, “Called on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah ji, along with Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, the Hon’ble CM of Assam.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Rio expressed gratefulness to Home Minister Shah for his personal concern and commitment towards peace and development in Nagaland and the entire Northeastern region.