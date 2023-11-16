Dibrugarh: A leopard has been creating terror in Assam’s Mariani town for last eight days and till date three people including one minor boy was injured after the animal attack them.

According to reports, the leopard attacked the 9-years-old child at Jyotinagar area of Mariani town near Kabrastan on Wednesday.

The minor was immediately rushed at hospital for treatment.

He is out of danger and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“At around 6 pm on yesterday the leopard attacked a 9 year old child and left him bleeding. The leopard clawed the child’s ear and tore it completely,” said Sanku, one of his relative.

Earlier two people were injured in the attack leopard attacked. They bore severe injuries and undergoing treatment at hospital.

Many nearby schools had declared off their primary classes due to the leopard attack.

“The first incident of leopard attack took place in the Forest colony locality of Mariani town in the Jorhat district of Assam. On the morning of Thursday (9th November), the leopard attacked and injured two people in the locality. The injured people were identified as Punya Khakhlary and Prasanta Gogoi. Both are railway employees and admitted to the Mariani Railway Hospital for proper treatment,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, the forest department has been trying everything possible to catch the animal but they failed in their attempt.

“Our team is running a large-scale search operation to catch this wild leopard. Last month, this leopard had entered a hotel located in the heart of Mariani Town and injured an employee there,” said a forest official.

The people of Mariani town are having a sleepless night for the last eight days.

Sources said the leopard has been hiding in the middle of the town for week and attacking people.

According to locals, the leopard comes out from the Gibbon wildlife sanctuary which is just 5-6 kms from Mariani town.

Man-animal conflict has been rising due to unavailability if food in forest and in search of food the animal comes out from the forest resulting in conflict.