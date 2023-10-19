Guwahati: In a major boost to harness the export potential of horticulture products from Assam, a consignment of 5,000 Assam lemons popularly known as “Kazi Nemu” was sent to Vashi in Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Assam lemon is getting a good response in vegetable markets of Vashi due to its potential demand.

Assam lemon (Citrus Limon) is also famous for its significant smell. Assam lemons are used for preparing refreshing drinks and pickles as well as garnishing.

It is a GI-certified product. Due to their longer size, this lemon generally has more juice than the Gornem. It is also associated with Assamese cuisine.

Vashi, well known for its cosmopolitan culture and educational institutes, houses an Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market where all the grocery items, food items, rice, lentils, wheat, and different types of spices and vegetables are sold at a wholesale price.

With the initiative of the state horticulture department, four Farmers Producer Company (FCP) sent the consignment of Assam lemons to Vashi by an Indigo flight from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) here.

The consignment was sent from four FCPs- Seuj Pam FPC from Dhola, Tinsukia, Padumpathar FPC from Golaghat, Panbari Bodofa FPC from Chirang and Thowra Nitai Agro Producers Company from Sivsagar.

Prior to it, Vashi vegetable wholesalers held a video conferencing with Assam lemon growers in the presence of the district agriculture officer (DAO) and other senior officials of the state horticulture department.

“For the first time, the farmers of Assam could send their products to outside the state through flight. We just started the business. We told them to do the business themselves,” said Triranga Bharati Bora, director of the state horticulture department.

“From now, they will run the business themselves,” Bora said.

To strengthen the collaboration with Vashi traders, a team of 10 farmers from Assam will visit the state shortly.

Similarly, a team of traders from Vashi is also coming to Assam to explore the potential of this trade in the future.

Apart from Vashi, Assam agriculture and horticulture products including, banana, pineapple, ginger, turmeric, yam, and black piper are also getting good responses in vegetable markets of Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore.

Presently, a trader from Tripura who is operating in Vashi, allows Assam traders to use a portion of his office for the trade.

In the video conferencing, traders from Vashi assured Assam growers to export Assam lemon to Dubai and other part of the UAE.

“The state horticulture department has planned to provide two AC vehicles with 18tonnes capacity each to the FCP and Vashi Agriculture Product Marketing Committee,” he added.

Notably, the APEDA has been carrying out promotional activities to bring Assam on the agricultural and processed food products export map of India.

APEDA assisted in exports of Geographical Indications (GI) certified Kaji Nemu to London. So far around 40 metric tonnes of Assam lemon has been exported.