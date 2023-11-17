Guwahati: The Karimganj police acting on a tip-off arrested two cattle smugglers and rescued seven cows on Friday.

The duo were operating in the Indo-Bangladesh border and the police team of Girishganj Watch Post in Karimganj under inspector in-charge Nishikant Dey successfully apprehended the two people — identified as Jamir Ali and Saidul Hussain.

The operation took place in the West Sedulbhag area which is known for being a hotspot for illegal activities.

Both the accused in the case have been arrested and further interrogation is going on.

The police expect that they will recover more leads from the arrested duo.

Cattle smuggling has been rampant in the Indo-Bangladesh border and the state police have been keeping a strict vigilance to track all the culprits who engage in such activities.